The Electoral Commission (EC) has finally declared Mr. Kwame Twumasi Ampofo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) the winner of the Sene West Constituency parliamentary election at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital.

Mr. Ampofo garnered 13,116 votes to beat his main rival, Mr. Joseph Kumah MacKay of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who obtained 13,100 while Mr. Caesar Fomeka of the National Democratic Party (NDP) got 191 votes.

Thus valid votes cast according to Mr. James Agasiba, the Sene West Returning Officer, was thus 26,407 with 660 rejected ballots, making total votes 27,067.

There was a ballot box snatching incident at the Tato-Battor 1 D/A Primary Polling Station in the Constituency on the polls day, Monday, December 7, 2020.

Consequently, a disagreement arose over that Polling Station’s result which ended up at High Court at Wenchi following a suit filed by Mackay of NPP.

But the Court at its sitting on Thursday, December 17 threw the case out and ordered for the recount of the Tato-Battor 1 D/A Primary Polling Station ballots and which Ampofo of NDC won with 275 votes as against 148 for NPP’s MacKay.

Earlier on Friday, December 11, 2020 a Circuit Court in Techiman presided by Mr. Justice Alexander Graham sentenced the ballot box snatcher, Christian Nukpeta, aged 39 to a three months jail term in addition to a five years ban from registering and voting in any election in Ghana.

Besides the custodial sentence and the ban, he was fined GhC3,600.00 but would spend extra six months in jail if he defaulted.

It would be recalled Nukpeta snatched the parliamentary ballot box at that polling station while the counting process was on-going but the security personnel at the scene arrested and later brought him before the Court.