EC Deputy Chair Discusses the Recollation of Parliamentary Election Results in Ghana

Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, provided clarity on the decision to recollate parliamentary election results following concerns over discrepancies in initial tallies from various constituencies.

Dr. Asare explained that the recollation was necessary due to observed inconsistencies and irregularities, which had raised concerns regarding the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

The Deputy Chair emphasized that the EC remains committed to upholding transparency and fairness, asserting that the recollation process is crucial for ensuring public trust in the democratic system. “This move is not only about correcting discrepancies but also about demonstrating our dedication to maintaining a credible electoral process,” he said.

Dr. Asare outlined the recollation procedure, which involves a meticulous review of the results from polling stations. Each ballot is being carefully examined, with a focus on ensuring every vote is properly accounted for and any errors are rectified. He reassured the public that the EC is addressing any issues that could potentially undermine the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections.

While acknowledging the frustrations that often accompany such delays, Dr. Asare called for patience from stakeholders, emphasizing that the EC is working diligently to resolve the discrepancies and deliver accurate results. “The integrity of the electoral process is our priority, and we are committed to ensuring that the final results reflect the true will of the people,” he stated.

The EC has vowed to finalize and release the corrected results as soon as possible, reaffirming its commitment to a transparent and credible election process. As the recollation process continues, the Commission remains focused on fostering public confidence and ensuring that the integrity of Ghana’s parliamentary elections is upheld.