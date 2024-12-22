EC Deputy Director Blames Electoral Disruptions on Lawlessness by Political Parties and Supporters

Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of Research at the Electoral Commission (EC), has blamed widespread lawlessness by political parties and their supporters for the disruptions that led to the re-collation of parliamentary results in several constituencies.

Tetteh explained that the EC was unable to complete its work in constituencies such as Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, Techiman South, and Dome Kwabenya due to incidents of violence and intimidation.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s “Big Issues” programme on December 21, 2024, Tetteh expressed concern over the disruptions that marred the electoral process in these areas. He emphasized the need for political parties to uphold discipline among their supporters, stressing that these incidents were largely fueled by lawlessness and interference with the EC’s operations.

“When you look at what is happening in those constituencies, it is just an issue of lawlessness—rampaging, besieging, and preventing our staff from doing their work. Supporters, candidates, and others disrupted the process, leading to this situation,” he said. Tetteh further called for stricter adherence to electoral laws to prevent such disruptions in the future.