The Electoral Commission (EC) exceeded its target of registering 63,000 people after a total of 63,342 voters were registered in the just-ended voters’registration exercise in Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, Mr Francis Owiredu, the Dormaa Central Electoral Officer said 29,657 and 33,685 were respectively male and female registrants.

Mr Owiredu was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa- Ahenkro, saying that 922 people registered with passports, 28,742 with Ghana Card and 33, 678 were assisted to register by guarantors.

He said 327 persons with disability were registered at the end of the six-phased weekly exercise.

All registrants and officials observed health and safety directives and protocols against the Coronavirus disease, Mr. Owiredu said adding that health and security personnel were present at all registration centres to ensure the exercise went on smoothly.