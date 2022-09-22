EC Ignores Public Outcry, Insists On Using Ghana Card For Voter Register

The Electoral Commission (EC) is insisting that despite opposition from some sections of the Ghanaian populace, it will go ahead to use the Ghana Card for the compilation of the new voters’ register.

EC said, the Ghana Card is the most authentic means of identifying Ghanaians, and therefore it has decided to use it in compiling a new database of voters.

EC’s Director of Operations Dr Serebour Quaicoe explained that over the years, voter registration exercises have been marked by pockets of confusion across the country.

He was speaking on the AM Show on Thursday.

He noted that once the Ghana Card is used as the primary source document for collating new voters registers, these challenges will cease.

“Everybody who has been following registrations in Ghana will release that the tensions that crop up at the registration centres are related to who a Ghanaian is and who is faking. Basically, you’ll have the political parties, especially NPP and NDC at each other’s throats [about who a Ghanaian is]. We believe that if you have a Ghana Card, that issue will be addressed”, he said.