The Electoral Commission (EC) has upgraded the list of specialised groups participating in the ongoing new voters’ registration exercise to include applicants 50 years and above, health workers, and security personnel.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that the EC’s district offices have assigned registration officers to assist with the process.

“Beginning Saturday 25th July 2020, all applicants who are 50 years and above can visit any of the EC’s District Offices across the country to register for their Voters ID Card,” it said.

The statement encouraged affected persons to take advantage of the opening.

It appealed to Ghanaians to “complement its efforts to raise awareness about this latest arrangement, for the success of the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise.”

