EC is holding on to our results since yesterday. They’ve refused to announce our Victory

The people of Tema Central have spoken, and our voices won’t be silenced. It is clear that we’ve won both the parliamentary and presidential elections, and any attempts to delay or dispute the results won’t be tolerated.

We are being frustrated and disappointed by the EC Officials who have decided to side with the opposition party. They seem to be working together to withhold the announcement of your victory. The electoral process should be transparent, fair, and reflect the will of the people.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has a critical role in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

The EC should provide clear updates on the election results to prevent speculation and mistrust. The opposition party and EC officials must be held accountable for their actions.

Remember, the people of Tema Central have spoken, and our voices deserve to be heard. We stay united, and continue to advocate