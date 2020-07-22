The Electoral Commission on Wednesday dismissed suggestions that it must be held liable for any security lapses at the Voter Registration Centres.

The Commission said it was not solely responsible for ensuring security at the centres, saying that role is the sole preserve of the police and other security agencies to safeguard the security of EC’s temporary staff, equipment, and prospective applicants.

Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson, said this at the sixth edition of the “Let The Citizen Know” series, stressing “We reject the assertions by some institutions that the Commission should be held responsible for security and safety of all registrants.

“On a daily basis, the Commission is in touch with the security agencies on issues about the security of the process and applicants and reviewing implementation. This process started as far back as 2019,” she said

The EC Chairperson said the Police High Command, working together with other security agencies, had instituted National, Regional and District Election Taskforces to ensure peace during all the processes, including the registration exercise that would help to guarantee free and fair elections.

Mrs Mensa urged institutions that observe the EC and its operations from afar to be mindful of the statements they make, including their criticisms and suggestions to help build a strong nation and institutions.

She, however, reiterated the EC’s condemnations of the acts of violence that characterized the Voters Registration Exercise at the Steps to Christ Preparatory School Registration Centre at Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

