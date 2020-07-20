Some 164,354 applicants in the Oti Region have been registered and issued with the new voter’s card by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Nuhu Mohammad, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said a total of 7,429 constituted 18 years.

He said a total of 7,094 applicants were 19 years with 149, 830 being above 20 years.

Mr Nuhu said, a total of 784 applications were challenged with 1,089 being persons with disability.

The Regional Director was excited with the adherence to the safety protocols and urged registrants to continue to observe the measures.

He said the numbers increased on daily basis and hoped all illegible applicants would be registered.

Advertisements