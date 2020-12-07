Two voters who arrived at the Amasaman Polling Station Constituency after close of polls at 17:00 hours were not allowed to cast their ballot in conformity with the electoral rules.



The two, who arrived at the Transforms Oduman polling station which housed four polling stations, were denied the privilege to cast their ballots as they arrived at the station after 5 pm.

Mr Ernest Kyeremeh Presiding Officer at the Transforma Oduman 1A polling station told the Ghana News Agency that the process had been smooth.

He said the ballot would be transported to the GA West Municipal Assembly office where the election results for the Amasaman Constituency would be collated.