EC Orders Rerun of Council of State Elections in North East and Ashanti Regions

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the Council of State elections in the North East and Ashanti Regions will be rerun on Monday, 17 February. This decision was outlined in a statement released on Wednesday, 12 February.

In the North East Region, the rerun comes after a tie emerged between two candidates, with each securing six votes. In the Ashanti Region, however, the process unraveled amid significant chaos during ballot counting, forcing officials to halt proceedings before a definitive winner could be declared.

The EC has proactively notified both the Ghana Police Service and the National Election Security Taskforce, calling for enhanced security at the election venues. This measure aims to ensure that the upcoming election is conducted smoothly and without further incident.

These developments underscore the challenges that can arise during electoral processes and highlight the need for rigorous oversight. The move to rerun the elections not only seeks to resolve the immediate issues but also serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining order and transparency in democratic exercises. Observers will be watching closely on 17 February to see if the improved security measures lead to a clearer, more credible outcome that can restore public trust in the electoral system.