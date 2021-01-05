The Electoral Commission (EC) is preparing to file its response as the First Respondent to the election petition filed by Former President John Dramani Mahama at the Supreme Court on December 30, 2020.

A highly placed source at the Commission told the Ghana News Agency that the Commission received the writ of summons last week and was putting together information and legal team for the hearing.

The petition seeks an annulment of the Presidential election results and a re-run of same between the two candidates; Mr Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Akofo-Addo is the Second Respondent in the petition.

Mr Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Legal Team, and Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the Party, filed the petition on behalf of the petitioner.

The petition, among other things, also seeks a declaration that the announcement of the results was unconstitutional, null and void and prays the Court to stop President Akufo-Addo from holding himself as President-elect.