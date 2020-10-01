About 31 offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Greater Accra Region have been opened for the one-day voters registration exercise to capture prospective voters who failed to register during the main exercise.

The exercise picked up across the Commission’s offices after some hitches with the registration kits were addressed.

At the Ablekuma Central EC Office, about 60 people went through the COVID-19 protocols and waiting to be registered when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited that Centre at 0729hours.

Mr Joseph Boateng, the Ablekuma Central Municipal EC Officer, explained to prospective registrants that the exercise was for persons who could not register during the main exercise for various reasons.

Madam Patience Awadzi, a retiree, who was the first to go through the processes, expressed satisfaction at the procedure.

“I was locked down elsewhere due to COVID-19 so I could not take part in the initial registration but I am glad I have the opportunity now. The system is efficient and I am happy with the service,” she said.

At Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro EC Office, Miss Nina Addo, 18, who failed to register earlier due to ill health, commended the EC for the opportunity.

Josuha Nettey, 26, also at the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro Office of the EC, said the fear of contracting COVID-19 prevented him from registering in the June to August exercise but happy to enrol now because COVID-19 active cases had gone down.

Representatives of political parties, including the New Patriotic Party, National Democratic Congress, Convention People’s Party, People’s National Convention, were seen at the registration centres.