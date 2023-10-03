EC records 3,276 new voters in Lower Manya Krobo 

The Lower Manya Krobo Centre of the limited voter registration carried out by the Electoral Commission (EC) successfully registered 3,276 new voters, bringing an end to the countrywide exercise.

The EC began a limited voter registration exercise on September 12 and was planned to end on October 2, 2023.

The commission aimed to register about 1.35 million eligible Ghanaian citizens aged 18 and older on the national voter roll.

It was also intended to capture eligible citizens who were unable to register in 2020.

By the end of the registration procedure on Monday at 1700 hours, many people were still waiting in line.

Mr Jonathan Okai, Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Electoral Commission Director, informed Ghana News Agency that a directive had been issued to register persons who had not completed the procedure by 1700 hours.

He said that these people would be allowed to restart their registration the following day.

“We won’t attend to any applicant whose name is not available in our name list tomorrow,” he said, but stressed that “the process is not an extension but rather a spillover of the registration process.”

He said that 125 applicants were unable to complete the registration procedure as of 1700 hours, while 3,276 new voters were successfully registered between September 12 and October 2.

Ms. Cecilia Emahi, one of the applicants who were unable to complete the registration procedure, appealed to the commission to extend the process, at least till Friday, October 5th, to allow many others who were not able to go through the process to register.