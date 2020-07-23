The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 43,946 eligible people in phase-three of the on-going voter registration exercise in the Agona West Constituency of the Central region.

Mr Anobil Forson, Agona West Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview said five persons were challenged during the registration period.

He said the EC created 36 clusters with 73 polling stations throughout the Agona West Constituency.

Mr Forson said a total of 10,752 people registered through guarantors while 115 People with Disability also had their names registered at the EC Office as directed by the Commission.

The Municipal EC director stated that a total of 40, 853 people aged 20 and above were included.

Mr Anobil Forson said the exercise was productive and successful with serious adherence to protocols outlined by the EC in accordance with COVID-19 pandemic to prevent infection.

He commended the health professionals attached to the registration exercise which started on Monday June 30 and expected to end on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Mr Anobil Forson also praised the Security forces in the Agona West and others who came from outside for their unity and cooperation which had made the exercise cordial and successful.

The EC Director said no incident of chaos was recorded in the 36 clusters of Agona West Municipality and praised political parties for their mutual understanding and cooperation, especially their representatives at the registration centers.

