A total of 127,854 eligible voters consisting of 61,307 males and 66,547 females registered during the just-ended voters’ registration exercise in the Techiman South Municipality of the Bono East Region.



The figure included 292 people with disabilities whereas 36,689 people registered with the Ghana card, 2,473 were captured with passport, and 88,713 through guarantors, Mr Sampson Ofori Gyamfi, the Municipal Electoral Officer disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Techiman.

He said the exercise received higher patronage of about 93 per cent as compared to the figure obtained in terms of voter turnout in the district level election (DLE) on December 17 last year.

Mr Gyamfi explained 118,000 participated in the DLE but more than 127,000 eligible voters had registered to vote in the upcoming Election 2020 on December 7.

He said the Electoral Commission was a constitutionally established body mandated to generally oversee the affairs of elections in the country and assured that it would continue to operate with the greatest degree of integrity for free and fair elections in the country.

Mr Gyamfi advised that every registered voter must ensure the safekeeping of the voters’ registration card because that was the evidence for them to exercise their franchise not only in the December 7 general election but subsequent elections in the country.