EC Registers 143,014 First-Time Voters In 4 Days

The Electoral Commission has registered 143,014 first-time voters during the first four days of the limited voter registration exercise.

The regional breakdown is as follows: Ashanti – 25,558, Greater Accra – 17,837, Central – 15,434, Eastern – 14,884, Northern – 10,373, Western – 8,781, Volta – 7,512, Upper East – 6,691, Western North – 5,638, Upper West – 5,256, Bono East – 5,118, Bono – 4,900, Oti – 4,206, North East – 3,948, Ahafo – 3,889, and Savannah – 2,989.

The number of first-time voters registered per day is as follows: Day One – 16,517, Day Two – 25,287, Day Three – 43,417, Day Four – 58,614.

EC targets 622,000 new voters

The Commission targets to register 622,000 first-time voters by the end of the exercise.

The exercise suffered significant technical challenges across the country, which hampered the nationwide Limited Voter’s Registration.

These challenges were not limited to just a few centers, as numerous centers experienced similar issues that technical teams spent hours resolving.

EC officials struggled to log onto the Commission’s database to start the process.

Although the machines were booting up correctly, they could not pick signals to allow the system to operate, making it difficult for officials to log on with their credentials.

Some centers were unable to capture applicants’ data onto the EC database to print out cards due to network challenges.

In other centers, while manual data capture of eligible voters proceeded smoothly, their biodata could not be entered onto the biometric device due to challenges with it.

Similarly, although officials could successfully access the system and capture photographs of applicants at some centers, the system malfunctioned, preventing the recording of applicants’ particulars.

Offline mode of registration

As the challenges persist during the second day of the exercise, EC instructed its district officers to transition to the offline mode of registration starting Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Ghana Card or Ghana Passport

Eligible voters can use either the Ghana Card or the Ghana Passport to establish their identity as Ghanaians.

Vouching

In the absence of the two identification documents, applicants would be required to present two people who are already registered voters to vouch for their citizenship and age.

Minors warned to stay away

The EC has served notice that it will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to deal with minors who attempt to register.

The registration exercise is a major step ahead of the 2024 General Election, conducted in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution.

21-day exercise

The 21-day exercise, ending on May 27, is taking place at the 268 District Offices of the Commission nationwide.