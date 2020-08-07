At end of the period scheduled for the nationwide Voters Register Exercise, the Electoral Commission (EC) registered a total of 16,663,669 applicants (provisional figures) nationwide.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Electoral Commission (EC), speaking at the “Let the Citizen Know” edition in Accra, said the four top regions have maintained their positions.

He said however that the Greater Accra region had especially lost some grounds in percentage terms from 21.34 per cent to 20.8 per cent of the total registered, while the Ashanti Region also reduced marginally by 0.1 per cent to its current 17.9 per cent.

He explained that both the Eastern and the Central regions have maintained their previous 9.6 per cent and 9.3 percent respectively.

Dr Asare said the remaining regions, witnessed an increase in percentage terms- Western, Western North, Upper West, Northern, and Upper East.

He said the Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Oti, North East, and Savanna have maintained their percentages, while the Volta region reduced in percentage terms.

The Deputy Commissioner said the objective of ensuring a credible register was on track and that with an estimated population of 31 million, many experts would agree that a voter population between 50 to 55 per cent of the total population for a country in sub-Saharan Africa was acceptable.

“At the current rate, and after the registration is completed and the register is certified taking into consideration the de-duplication process, we may have around 53 per cent of the population in the register.

“According to the Ghana Statistical Service’s estimates, Ghanaians who are at least 18 years are 17,624,686, which is approximately 57 per cent of the estimated population of almost 31million. This means the numbers we are on track to register are well within the threshold of those who qualify to vote”.

He said the Commission was pleased with the process and was looking forward to the cooperation of all stakeholders for the success of 2020 electioneering activities.