The Electoral Commission has registered 4.4 million applicants at the close of the second phase of the on-going registration exercise.

The Commission said the total applicants registered constituted almost 30 per cent of the projected figure of 15 million and that the EC, in the next few weeks, was anticipating to register about 10.5 million people.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, the EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Service, said this on Monday at the third in a series of media briefing, tagged: “Let the Citizen Know.”

The Greater Accra Region is leading with 20.9 per cent of the registered voters and the Ashanti Region followed with 18.4 per cent.

He said the Eastern Region was at a distant third at 9.5 per cent and the Central Region at 9.4 per cent with North East Region occupying 1.7 per cent.

Dr Asare said in absolute terms, the Greater Accra Region was leading the number of challenge cases with 1,391.

However, as a percentage of the total registered voters in each region, the Oti Region leads with 0.5 per cent, followed by Ahafo at 0.42 per cent and Volta at 0.39 per cent with Bono recording the lowest of 0.02 per cent.

“If the current trend we are witnessing continues, it means the Greater Accra Region alone will constitute more than 20 per cent of the total registered voters in the country,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman said the numbers from the Central Region showed a clear indication of population shift towards the Awutu, Effutu and Gomoa areas of the Region.

“Though the Commission still has another four weeks of registration ahead, there are patterns that are clearly pointing to regions where population is declining and those that are seeing an increase in population,” he noted.

