A total of 7,296 eligible voters were registered in the first phase of the voter registration exercise in the Agona East District of the Central region, Mrs Patience Shebrah, Agona East District Director of EC has said.



Mrs Shebrah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nsaba that 5,045 of the figure supported their registration with the Ghana Card.

According to her, 48 people registered with their Passport while 2,217 depended on guarantors.

Mrs Shebrah said 11 applicants were challenged and 50 persons with disability were also registered.

The COVID-19 pandemic protocols, she noted, were being observed to ensure safety of the registrants and the officials.

The District Director of EC called for cooperation and unity among all political party representatives at the registration centres to enhance peace and tranquillity during and after the registration exercise.

