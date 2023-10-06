EC registers over 30,000 prospective voters in Bono Region 

A total of 30,088 prospective new voters were registered in the just-ended Electoral Commission’s (EC)’s special voters’ registration exercise in the Bono Region, Mr Young Asirifi, the Bono Regional Director of the EC has said.

Describing the figure as provisional, Mr. Asirifi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, in Sunyani, that the registrants were spread across the 12 constituencies in the region.

He said the eligibility of 282 applicants were challenged, adding applicants who were still in queues when the exercise ended at the various registration centres on Monday would have the chance to be registered in a mop up exercise.

Mr. Asirifi said the exercise did not encounter any major challenge, and therefore expressed appreciation to the political parties, the media, security agencies and all stakeholders for their support.