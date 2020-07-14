Most registration centres in the Hohoe Municipality depicts a lower number of queues in the ongoing voters registration exercise in that part of the Volta region.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some centres on the third day into the third phase of the exercise shows fewer people waiting to be registered with no queues in certain areas compared to the first and second phases.

At the Hohoe Post Office registration centre, 81 registrants successfully went through the process while about eleven registrants were waiting to go through the drill of registering.

Mr Kenneth Gotta, Registration Officer at the centre said the number of registrants had declined on the third day as compared to the first two days of the exercise.

He said the centre had not encountered any challenges with Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines nor flouting of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Old Birth and Death registration centre registered 76 eligible voters with less than ten people waiting to be registered during the visit.

The situation was not different at the Torkoni M/A Primary and Junior High School registration centres, where 80 and 76 people respectively were issued with the new voter card.

Mr. Randy Adzato-Ntem, Torkoni M/A Primary School said although the centre had registered a high number of registrants on the first two days of the exercise but still expecting the people to troupe in.

He noted that the decrease in numbers of registrants was because most of the people in the designated area had gone to the market to trade.

GNA also visited the Old License office, Ghana Education Service (GES) and the new Hohoe Municipal Assembly registration centres while the GES centre was deserted with about four registrants waiting to go through the process.

Information available to the GNA revealed that about 6,000 eligible voters have been registered on the first two days of the six-day registration exercise from the designated centres in the Municipality.

Advertisements