EC Releases Gazetted Election Results: Mahama Wins with 56.42%, Bawumia Secures 41.75%

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has officially gazetted the results of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, confirming President John Mahama’s victory with 56.42% of the valid votes.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate and former Vice President, received 41.75% of the total votes cast, contrary to initial claims suggesting he had secured 38.2%.

The remaining 1.83% of the vote was split among the other eleven presidential candidates. The official results, published by the EC on Friday, 10 January 2025, confirm that a total of 11,931,420 out of 18,774,195 registered voters, or 63.97%, participated in the election.

However, the results do not yet include data from the Ablekuma North constituency, which has 121,269 registered voters. The EC has yet to release the results from this constituency, leaving the final tally incomplete until further notice.

The certified results signal a decisive victory for Mahama, who now heads into his second term with significant support from the electorate.

Below is a copy of the certified results released by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.