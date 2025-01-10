EC Releases Updated Results for 2024 Presidential Election with New Tally

The Electoral Commission (EC) has updated the results of the 2024 presidential election, incorporating eight additional constituencies, leaving one still outstanding.

This revised tally follows the initial announcement made on December 9, 2024, which covered 267 out of 276 constituencies.

The official results now reflect the total valid votes, rejected ballots, and the overall votes cast. In this updated count, President John Dramani Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), retained his decisive lead, securing a significant victory over his main rival, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Bawumia garnered 4,877,611 votes, reflecting the continuing support for Mahama’s candidacy.

In addition to the major parties, smaller political movements also made an impression in the race. Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, who represented The New Force movement, earned 88,944 votes, accounting for 0.76% of the total ballots cast. This outcome highlights the growing presence of independent and smaller parties in Ghana’s political landscape.

While the full results from all constituencies have not yet been finalized, the updated tally provides a clearer picture of the election’s outcome as the Electoral Commission continues its work.

Full details of the EC’s latest update below:

Download PDF