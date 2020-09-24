The Electoral Commission (EC) said it will reopen the voters registration exercise on Thursday, October 1 to enable those who have attained age 18 to register.

The registration will take place at all the district offices of the Commission throughout the country, from 0700 to 1800 hours.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the exercise was also to give opportunity to citizens, who, for one reason or the other, were unable to register in the just-ended registration exercise to do so.