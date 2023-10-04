EC resolves About 170 voter ID issue in Ketu

About 170 of a total of 390 applicants challenged in the just-ended Electoral Commission (EC’s) limited voter registration exercise in Ketu South have been cleared after three sittings.

The first two sittings had 89 potential registrants cleared, and given their cards while two had theirs retained, with the third sitting on Tuesday clearing about 80 persons.

The reasons for challenging the applicants included not being a resident, below 18 years and not being a Ghanaian citizen.

Torgbui Anubo IV, Chairman of the District Registration Review Committee speaking to Ghana News Agency during Tuesday’s sitting at the Municipal EC office, explained that persons, who disproved the allegations against them were cleared of the charges and got back their voter cards whereas those who could not disprove the allegations had theirs withheld.

He said though the Committee had already sat three times, more applicants were yet to appear before it because of the huge numbers involved.

He announced that their next sitting was scheduled for Friday, October 06.

The Chairman also said the sittings had so far been smooth and that “we have both the challenged and the challengers cooperating with us.”

Mr Kofi Sakyi Boampong, Municipal EC Officer for Ketu South said the three-week exercise, which was initially scheduled to end on Monday, October 02, 2023, but eventually travelled into the next day, registered a total of 5,905 persons.

He said only 219 eligible registrants, who started the registration process on Monday actually returned on Tuesday to register.

Ketu South EC made an arrangement and issued numbers to 310 eligible applicants in queue by 1700hours on Monday who could not be captured by close of the day, to come back the next day to register.

The Commission Tuesday, September 12, 2023, began the limited voter registration exercise to register persons who had turned 18 years and above since the last registration in 2020 at its district offices nationwide-a departure from the old system where limited registration exercises were conducted at the electoral areas.