EC Resumes Re-Collation of Election Results for Nine Constituencies Amid Tightened Security

The Electoral Commission (EC) has resumed the re-collation of election results for nine contested constituencies, implementing strict security measures at its Greater Accra Regional Office in Ridge, Accra.

This move comes in response to political tensions and public concerns over alleged irregularities in the election process.

The constituencies under re-collation include Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, Techiman South, and Dome Kwabenya. These areas have been subject to disputes, and the EC is working to address discrepancies and ensure the accuracy of the final results.

Armed police and military personnel have been deployed around the EC office to maintain order and protect election officials, party agents, and observers. Access to the collation center has been restricted to authorized individuals, with security checkpoints in place. This heavy presence reflects the sensitivity of the process, as supporters from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gather nearby, awaiting updates. Local and international observers, alongside civil society organizations, are monitoring the re-collation exercise to uphold electoral integrity.

In a press briefing on December 20, the EC assured the public that the re-collation would be conducted fairly, with all necessary safeguards in place. The Commission emphasized its commitment to resolving concerns about the election results and maintaining democratic principles.

The re-collation follows an Accra High Court ruling on December 21, which instructed the EC to finalize the results for six constituencies: Tema Central, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ablekuma North, Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, and Okaikwei Central.