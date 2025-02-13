EC Sets Rerun Date for Council of State Elections in Two Regions

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has confirmed that a rerun of the Council of State elections will take place in both the North East and Ashanti Regions on February 17, 2025.

In the North East, the need for a new vote arose after the two leading candidates ended in a tie, each receiving six votes. In the Ashanti Region, the election process was marred by disruptions caused by thugs, forcing officials to halt proceedings before a clear result could be declared.

This decision comes amid growing concerns about electoral security and the integrity of the voting process. The EC has already reached out to the National Election Security Taskforce, insisting on enhanced security measures at all polling stations to prevent any recurrence of the disturbances experienced on February 11.

Observers note that these developments underscore the challenges Ghana continues to face in ensuring smooth and fair electoral processes. With tensions often running high during such events, the call for tighter security is seen as a critical step in restoring public confidence. As the nation prepares for the rerun, many hope that this will be an opportunity to demonstrate that democratic institutions can overcome setbacks and maintain the rule of law even under pressure.