Eminent Persons Group of Religious Leaders in Ghana (EPGRLG) has appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to act expeditiously in coming out with a clear roadmap for the impending general elections.

The Group said now that the voter registration exercise has commenced, the Commission needed to continue the process of engagement with all political parties and other stakeholders on the way forward for the elections to ensure a conducive and peaceful atmosphere during and after the December elections.

Acknowledging the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision that the EC could go ahead to compile a new Voters’ Register, the Group said, as much as that decision may not have satisfied some people, “let us all embrace the decision and move together in one accord to register. Let us put Ghana first before all other concerns.”

A statement signed by the Right Reverend Professor J.O.Y. Mante, Chairman, (EPGRL) and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said.

It said it was the EC that bears the primary responsibility to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections in the country hence, the need for the Commission to engender confidence and trust among all players and continue to remain neutral, fair, honest and transparent in all its actions and decisions.

Applauding Ghana’s tradition of democratic elections, it urged all Ghanaians to participate peacefully in the democratic process by registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise, and subsequent voting on the Election Day.

It urged the law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties without fear or favour, while the political parties and their leaders shun violence and hate speech in their campaigns as well as desist from using intimidation and inducement to gain votes for their parties and respect the rights of the people.

To the media personnel, the Group urged them to be objective in their reportage and provide equal opportunity to all political parties as much as possible to access their services.

“We call upon traditional leaders, as custodians of our culture to be non-partisan actors” it said.

Advertisements