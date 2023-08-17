EC to commence voter registration exercise on September 12

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the initiation of the voters’ registration process for individuals who have reached the age of 18. This activity is scheduled to run from Tuesday, September 12, to Monday, October 2, 2023, and will take place across all 268 district offices nationwide.

This information was conveyed during a press briefing in Accra titled “Let the Citizen Know.”

The EC will impose a fee of GHC10 for the replacement of voter’s ID cards. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, addressed the press, stating, “The upcoming voter’s registration initiative is an opportunity for Ghanaians who turned 18 since the last registration in 2020 and for others who are over 18 but couldn’t register during the 2020 exercise due to various reasons.”

She further detailed, “The EC will conduct the voter’s registration at all 268 district offices. The process will span from September 12 to October 2.”

Jean Mensa also unveiled that the District Level Assembly Elections (DLE) are scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023. She noted that these elections will encompass all 6,272 electoral areas across districts, except for Nkoranza North and South in the Bono region. These two districts will defer their elections until 2025.