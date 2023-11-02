EC to exhibit voters registers across the country

The Electoral Commission (EC) sets to exhibit provisional voters register in all the 38,622 polling stations across the country tomorrow Friday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 7.

The Deputy EC Mr. Samuel Tettey stated that the exercise would run from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily to allow eligible voters to check their information in both the 2020 and 2023 voter registers, which would be displayed at polling stations rather than the EC’s district offices.

The exhibition exercise allows potential voters to confirm their personal information, such as name, age, and gender, as obtained during the limited registration process, and to seek adjustments or insertions as needed.

It will also help voters know their polling stations on voting day to avoid them the stress and time-consuming.

He said areas affected by the dam spillage will dealt with specially to help voters check for the details and other related information.

He further stated that “Persons whose details appear in the multiple list or exception list will not have their names and photographs on the voters register — that is the main list — and will, therefore, not be able to vote on Election Day.”