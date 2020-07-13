The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will make up for time lost at some registration centres where the exercise delayed on Sunday, July 12, due to activation/network problems.

Some registration centres experienced technical problems due to bad network and could not start at 0700 hours, set by the Commission for commencement of the exercise.

A press release by the EC, signed by Mrs Sylvia Annor, Acting Director of Public Affairs, said details of the extension for the affected centres would be communicated in due course.

It said the Third Phase of the Registration Exercise began on Sunday, July 12, and would end on July 17, 2020.

The release asked eligible applicants scheduled to register during the Third Phase to make themselves available at the registration centres to go through the process to be registered as voters.

It appealed to all to follow and observe the safety protocols at the centres and cooperate with the electoral officials to make the exercise a success.

Advertisements