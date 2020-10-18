The Electoral Commission has announced the extension of the nomination period for the Mfantseman Constituency of the Central Region to allow for the replacement of the demise of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Candidate.

The EC’s district office would be opened to receive the nominations for the Mfantseman Constituency from October 20 to 21.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said nomination could be submitted from 0700hours 1700hours on both days.

It stated that the move had become necessary as a result of the demise of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency.

The decision, it said was in accordance with Regulations 13, Subregulation four of Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127), which indicates that “Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the Candidate dies, a further period of 10 days shall be allowed for nominations.”

It said any person who intended to contest for the Parliamentary Election should send his or her Nomination Form to the EC office.