The Electoral Commission (EC)says it will open nominations for the Yapei/Kusawgu constituency from Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency(GNA), the Commission said, the opening of nomination was in accordance with regulations 13, sub regulation (4) of the Public Elections Regulations,2020(C.I.127), ‘’Where at the close of nominations but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of ten days shall be allowed for nominations.’’

It said, in that regard, the Electoral Commission extended the nominations period for the Yapei/Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region to allow for the replacement of the candidate.

The statement said that had become necessary due to the demise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate of the Constituency.

‘’Any person who intends to contest for the Parliamentary Election should send his or her filled nomination forms to the Returning Officer of the Yapei/Kusawgu Constituency, at the Yapei/Kusawgu District Office of the Electoral Commission on the dates stated above,’’ it said.

The statement said the Returning Officer would receive all nominations between 0700 hours and 1700 hours for the two days.