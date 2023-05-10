EC will not supervise NDC polls over Duffuor injunction

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said to avoid being cited for contempt of court, it will not supervise the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ 13 May presidential and parliamentary primaries until the party resolves its legal issues.

The chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, said: “Yesterday, we were served with an application for interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the commission from supervising the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary primaries due to the alleged anomalies with the register”.

She noted: “In order that we are not cited for contempt, the commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court”.

Ms Mensa made the announcement at a meeting with the NDC leadership today, Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

In his writ, one of the flag bearer aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor argued that data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified.

He also said an exceptional list of 74,799 has been created which cannot be verified because of scanty information.

For no credible reason, he noted, among others, that 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised.

However, the legal affairs director of the party, Mr Abraham Amaliba, has told Class News in an interview that the former finance minister’s writ is “frivolous, vexatious and calculated to stop the forward march of the NDC”.