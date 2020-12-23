A newly launched report of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has urged innovative ways of financing to address challenges facing the private sector, thereby enabling Africa’s private sector to thrive and drive the continent’s economic growth and recovery.

The Economic Report on Africa, launched this week under the title, “Innovative Finance for Private Sector Development in Africa,” calls for the innovative financing to also increase the private sector’s resilience to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It examines the innovative financial instruments, practices and policies required to enable African countries to make a step-change in growing the gamut of businesses, including start-ups, micro and small enterprises, social enterprises, professional businesses, exchange-listed corporates, and public-private companies, that will drive inclusive economic growth, create jobs and pathways to better livelihoods for African people.

Regulating the banking and financial services sector; creating financial stability through effective policies; amending and updating financial sector legislation and regulatory policies; and promoting innovative private sector financing, are among the key recommendations of the report.

It also urges African nations to embrace the continent’s Digital Transformation Strategy and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to streamline policies and regulation.

Furthermore, as the end of COVID-19 is uncertain, the report calls on African governments to explore the full range of policy measures to stabilize the financial system and enable continued funding of the private sector; increase government capacity; strengthen financial sector resilience; and support all financial innovations that could mitigate the impact of the pandemic on African economies. Enditem