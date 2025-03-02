ECG Announces Power Maintenance in Tema, Tackles Outages in Ashanti and Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has outlined plans for critical maintenance work in the Tema Region this Sunday, March 2, 2025, as part of efforts to upgrade its infrastructure and stabilize power supply.

The scheduled exercise, running from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will affect residents and businesses in Star Steel, Dawhenya Township, Abbey Kope, Adotey, Miotso, and neighboring communities, including Central University and Devtraco zones.

In a public notice, the ECG apologized for disruptions, acknowledging the inconvenience but stressing the necessity of the work to “enhance service reliability.” The move comes amid broader challenges, as the utility provider simultaneously grapples with unplanned outages in the Ashanti West and Accra East Regions.

In Ashanti West, a cable fault near the ECG Abuakwa District Office has plunged areas like Abuakwa Maakro, Asonomaso, and Manhyia into darkness. Similarly, an underground cable fault at Ogbojo in Accra East has impacted power supply to Ogbojo Asafoatse, Otienshie, and surrounding neighborhoods, including the Galaxy International School and Twumasewaa Hospital areas.

“Our technical teams are on-site working to resolve these faults urgently,” the ECG stated, urging affected customers to remain patient. While no timeline was given for full restoration, the company emphasized that repairs are prioritized to minimize downtime.

The dual focus on planned upgrades and emergency fixes underscores Ghana’s ongoing battle with aging power infrastructure amid rising demand. For residents in outage-hit zones, the wait continues, but the ECG maintains that such interventions are vital to prevent systemic failures.

Customers were reminded to report outages via ECG’s official channels and to disregard unauthorized repair claims. As Sunday’s maintenance looms, Tema residents are advised to plan for alternative power arrangements, signaling a weekend of cautious energy management for thousands.