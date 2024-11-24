ECG Announces Sunon Asogli to Resume Operations After Debt Settlement Negotiations

Ing. David Asamoah, the acting managing director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has confirmed that independent power producer (IPP) Sunon Asogli is set to resume operations after temporarily halting production due to unpaid debts.

In an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Asamoah revealed that negotiations to resolve the financial issues are nearly complete, with Sunon Asogli expected to return to full operations in the coming weeks. “Sunon Asogli went offline due to debts. However, the good news is that they will be back in the coming weeks because we have almost resolved the issue that caused their suspension,” Asamoah said.

The power producer had suspended operations due to delayed payments from ECG, which had impacted their ability to maintain consistent power supply. However, Asamoah indicated that ECG has taken steps to address the situation. In a bid to demonstrate its commitment, ECG began making payments to Sunon Asogli on a weekly basis instead of the usual monthly payments. “We started paying them on a weekly basis, not monthly,” he confirmed.

Asamoah further explained that this new payment schedule began on October 8, 2024, as a gesture of goodwill. While ECG was able to meet its payment obligations for the first two weeks, the amounts were still insufficient, leading Sunon Asogli to suspend its operations once again. “We paid for two weeks, but because the payments were insufficient, they decided not to resume operations,” Asamoah noted.

Despite the challenges, Asamoah expressed optimism that the issue would be fully resolved shortly, allowing Sunon Asogli to return to the energy grid and contribute to the country’s power supply.