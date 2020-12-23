Residents of Teshie bush road in the Ledzokuku Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to fix an electric pole burnt by fire.

The residents said the electric pole was burnt by fire for almost two months and posing danger to people.

They said the fire incident occurred after one of the many electric prepaid meters fixed on the pole caught fire in October.

Mrs. Mary Djane, a resident, said though personnel of the Company visited the location and mounted a new pole, nothing had since been done leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

“They told us that after the elections on December 7, they will come and change the electric pole and it’s been two weeks now and they haven’t returned yet’’ she said.

Another resident, Mr Daniel Adjei Narh, whose meter also got burnt, said, “The burnt pole has turned to a death trap for our kids who play nearby, because no one knows when it will fall off.’’

Mr Narh also appealed to the ECG to address the situation to bring relief to the residents and passersby and avert future disasters.