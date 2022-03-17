ECG Chases Finance Ministry, EOCO Over ¢400k Unpaid Electricity Bills

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says the Finance Ministry and Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) may soon be disconnected from the national grid for failing to pay their bills.

According to the power distribution company, the two state-owned organisations owe to the tune of ¢421,038.02.

This revelation comes after the task force on Monday disconnected the power supply to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and parts of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), which owed over ¢48 million.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, the task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw, said that no indebted institution will be spared during the revenue mobilisation exercise.

“So, as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that.”

“By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders,” he said on Monday.

Mr Siaw further mentioned the public and private entities next in line for possible disconnections should they fail to clear their debt as soon as possible.

“We have Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication Data, UN Development Programme and EOCO and Internal Audit,” the Leader identified.

The task force has been embarking on an aggressive revenue mobilisation drive in a desperate bid to recover millions of cedis owed by public and private institutions.

On Monday, the Accra Sports Stadium and La Palm Beach Hotel were not spared in the exercise.

The said entities are said to be indebted to the tune of ¢508,087.37 and ¢192,073.62 respectively.

Meanwhile, Mr Larbi-Siaw says the team will stop at nothing until all monies owed are retrieved.