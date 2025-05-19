ECG Collaborates with NADMO to Restore Power After Accra Floods

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is working with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to restore power to parts of Greater Accra following severe flooding caused by Sunday’s heavy downpour.

The May 18, 2025 storm led to outages in multiple areas, including Borteyman Stadium, Affordable Housing, Trasacco, Legon Hill, and Madina. As a precaution, NADMO directed ECG to isolate these flooded zones to prevent electrical hazards.

In a May 19 statement, ECG assured the public that restoration efforts are underway but emphasized that reconnection depends on NADMO’s safety clearance. The company urged residents to report localized issues—such as fallen poles or sagging power lines—via its call center (0302-611611), nearby offices, or social media (@ECGghOfficial).

The incident highlights Accra’s recurring vulnerability to flood-related disruptions, with past events showing similar coordination between disaster response and utility teams.