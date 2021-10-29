ECG commissions two new customer service centres in Volta Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commissioned two new Customer Service Centres in the Volta Region.

The service centres, located at Adidome in the Central Tongu District and Abor in the Keta Municipality, were to boost the company’s strategic policy of promoting corporate visibility and delivering quality and excellent services to customers.

The facilities, which have a waiting area for customers, Cashier point, Customer Relations Executive (CRE) Point, Faults Reporting Point, Parking lot for customers, Washrooms and fully equipped security post would serve communities struggling to access customer care and services around the centres.

The edifice also contains a robust Information Communication Technology(ICT) network connectivity that would enable customers to access services with ease.

Mr Emmanuel Lumor, the Volta and Oti regional Manager of ECG, in his address, said the Customer Service Centres would also provide services like payment of bills, reporting of faults and illegal connections, checking and reconciliation of electricity bills, acquisition of new and separate meter connections and general enquiries about electricity issues to customers.

“We want the Volta Region to be identified as leaders of excellent Customer Service anytime the region is mentioned, so we are putting measures in place to ensure all our customers are satisfied,” he said.

Mr Lumor said ECG had initiated several extension projects to extend and improve power supply to areas without the national grid in the region.

“We have noticed significant improvements in power supply throughout the region after commissioning some of these projects.”

Similar Centres are to be constructed Kpetoe, Anloga, Golokwati, New Ayoma and Dambai.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Managing Director of ECG, said ECG was prioritizing customer satisfaction and thus investing in projects to that effect.

He said the company was also investing in technology to improve its engineering and operational activities beyond the civil infrastructures with assistance from the government.

He mentioned some systems such as the VIT Feeder Automation Scheme, which automatically identifies and sectionalises specific problem areas on their networks in a coordinated manner for prompt and automatic rectification without cutting off the power supply to wide areas.

Also, the introduction of drones in improving efficiency by way of proactively monitoring the networks for proper vegetation control and check the activities of third-party contractors and others.

“Another project is the ongoing express 33KV Feeder between Kpando and Hohoe for improved reliability of power supply to those in Oti and Volta regions.

Mr Budu appealed to customers and stakeholders to eschew illegal connections to the grid.

“Once again, I wish to reiterate the position of our Sector Minister, Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, which is also the same position of the company, thus, we will not tolerate power theft in this country. Those who are engaging in any form of illegal connection, the National Taskforce and the law will catch up with you, so please stop before you are disgraced.”

Mr Budu was, however, optimistic the facility, among other initiatives put in place by ECG, would help to improve the overall customer experience.

ECG Volta has eleven Operational Districts under its jurisdiction with three of the eleven in the newly created Oti Region.

The Akatsi District is one of the Districts in Volta that operates the postpaid metering system with about 29, 600 customers with Sogakope operating about 32,100.

Adidome and some communities within Mafi in the Central Tongu District record a current population of 16,430 customers.