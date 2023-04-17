ECG disconnects Accra Digital Centre over GH¢600K ECG debt

The Accra West regional taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana has cut power to the Accra Digital Center over non-payment of some GH¢600,000 debt.

The operation forms part of a national exercise by ECG to recoup monies owed by customers.

The National Exercise is expected to end this week. Hence, the taskforce is aggressively mobilizing its revenue.

Sources say an amount of GH¢2.5 billion has been generated so far.

“About GHS 25 million has been collected from our special low-tariff customers that is quite substantial, and I hope that we will be able to give more details on the amount retrieved once the exercise is over. It is more frustrating dealing with customers who are owing but more difficult is realizing those who are engaging in illegal connections. We encourage people to pay for the power they use because we will clamp down on these illegalities”, the Accra West Regional Public Relations Office, Fred Baimbil-Johnson.

The team is currently heading to the AirtelTigo office to carry out similar exercises.

The ECG on March 20, 2023, embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise.

The company is targeting to collect a debt of about GH¢5.7 billion owed by various ministries, departments and agencies, state-owned enterprises, postpaid and prepaid customers across the country.

Several state companies including Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) from the national power grid. Others like the Accra International Conference Center, public hospitals and schools.