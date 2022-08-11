ECG drags two to court for interfering with distribution systems

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has dragged two persons before an Accra Circuit Court for interfering with the company’s supplier’s distribution systems and meters.

Daniel Abban, a 56-year-old Electrical Engineer, and Henry Teye Adjirackor, a 48-year-old Electrical Technician, have been charged with conspiracy to steal, stealing, intentionally interfering with the Distribution system or meter.

Adjirackor who was additionally charged with intentionally interfering or knowingly allowing interference with suppliers Distribution system, pleaded guilty.

Adjirackor however denied the three other charges and he was admitted to bail in the sum of GHS20,000 with one surety.

The court presided over by Mr Bright Samuel Acquah convicted Adjirackor on his own plea on the fourth count of intentionally interfering or knowingly allowing interference with suppliers Distribution system.

The court sentenced Adjirackor to a fine of GHC5,400 cedis in default, serve 18 months imprisonment.

The court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Abban who failed to appear in court.

The matter has been adjourned to August 27.

Earlier Mr Lambert Keriba, counsel for Adjirackor, prayed for bail and asked the plea of his client be retaken as he (the accused) sounded jittery and confused.

Mr Paul A Abarigah, who represented ECG, said the complainant in the case is as a staff of the company accused persons claimed to be working with Electro-Meters.

He said during the month of June this year, the complainant together with staff from Korle-Bu District on their normal exercise to check on illegal connection and non-function meters, detected that some meters used by customers were stolen meters.

Counsel for ECG told the Court that users of the “stolen” meters were disconnected and they were asked to come to report at the ECG office.

In the process, prosecution said the accused persons names were mentioned as those who supplied them.

According to the users of the meters, the meters were sold between GHS650 and GHS700.

Accused were identified and they were picked up by the Police and in their caution statement they admitted the offence.

The Prosecution said the accused persons indicated that the meters were sold after they had been disposed of by the Tema Regional office to scrap dealers at Agbogbloshie.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that the original meter numbers were “covered” by another number, and they used the new number in purchasing credit.

Additionally, prosecution said in some instances, they used the details of the new number to activate them for respective customers.