ECG Engages Media in Takoradi to Address Service Challenges and Outline Improvement Plans

Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has met with media representatives in Takoradi to discuss challenges, customer complaints, and future improvements to address customer concerns and improve its services in the Western Region.

The ECG officials emphasized the importance of customer feedback in improving their services and highlighted the company’s efforts to improve its services, including installing new smart prepaid meters in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

Western Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing Emmanuel Justice Ofori said the new meters, which operate simultaneously with the old ones, were designed to provide customers with real-time information on energy usage and credit recharge.

He said to boost customer projections, the company introduced a premium service, which was in the pilot phase currently in the Sekondi and Takoradi districts, to ease the pressure on the application of new meters.

Ing Ofori announced that the company undertook some initiatives to boost revenue collection, including the introduction of the Loss Projection Project which started in 2023.

He hinted that 52,681 meters have been installed so far in the region while 37 projects were executed to improve the operations of the company in the region.

However, he cited cable theft, tree felling activities, and resistance to the replacement of old meters by some residents as major challenges to the operations of the company in the region.

The Regional Engineer, Ing Yaw Safo deemed the engagement a positive step towards improving transparency and accountability in ECG’s operations and called for more collaboration between the media and the company.

According to him, by addressing customer concerns and providing updates on its services, ECG demonstrates its commitment to delivering quality services to its customers in the Western Region.

Mr Awal Boye, Western Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG who gave the purpose of the engagement, said it was to cement the cordial relationship that exists between the company and the media.