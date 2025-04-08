ECG Faces Industry Backlash Over 1,000-Container Cable Importation

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is under intense scrutiny after the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) condemned the utility for importing over 1,000 containers of electrical cables.

AGI’s CEO, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, sharply criticized the move as a violation of local content laws under L.I. 2354 the Local Content and Local Participation in Electricity Supply Industry Regulations, 2017 and a threat to the country’s industrialisation agenda.

In a strongly worded statement, AGI decried the decision as “most unfortunate” for a state institution already burdened with substantial debts. The association alleged that the large-scale imports, which include aluminium conductors that local manufacturers are fully capable of producing, risk sabotaging domestic production and local job creation. “It is sad to note that our local manufacturers of aluminium conductors, who continue to create jobs, are owed huge sums of money, yet importers are promptly paid,” the statement said.

AGI is calling on the Minister of Energy and Green Transition to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter. The group demands a comprehensive audit of all ECG imports over the past year, the nullification of contracts that violate L.I. 2354, and the immediate settlement of debts owed to local cable manufacturers. In addition, AGI insists on public disclosure of the individuals and firms behind the container imports and a tightening of internal controls at ECG to prevent future discrepancies.

This controversy marks a dramatic reversal from earlier efforts by ECG, which had promoted local manufacturing through initiatives in wooden pole treatment, meter assembly, and transformer production. AGI’s statement clarified that simply operating in Ghana does not qualify a supplier as “local” if its finished products are imported from abroad, warning that such practices could undermine the nation’s broader industrial growth.

The importation issue has already ignited debate among civil society, industry stakeholders, and Parliament, with many warning that failure to enforce local content regulations could derail years of progress made toward empowering Ghana’s local industries. As government officials and industry leaders await the outcome of any ensuing investigations, the situation has underscored the delicate balance between ensuring fiscal responsibility and fostering a vibrant, self-reliant industrial sector. Observers say that stringent enforcement of local content policies remains crucial to Ghana’s quest for sustained economic growth and job creation in the power sector.