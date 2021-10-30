ECG injects over 400 new transformers in Volta and Oti to improve power supply

Mr Emmanuel Lumor, the Volta and Oti Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, said ECG, since the beginning of the year has inject about 400 transformers to improve power supply.

He indicated the exercise was in addition to the existing 2, 445 transformers installed within the eleven operational areas of the company in Volta and Oti regions.

Mr Lumor made the disclosure during the commissioning ceremony of two new Customer Service Centres in Volta.

The ECG beneficiary Districts include Sogakope and Akatsi.

Under Sogakope District, which has a total customer population of about 32,100, the facility is located in Adidome area that has a customer population of over 16,000, while Akatsi has a total customer population of 29,600 postpaid metering system with another centre at Abor covering a population of over 18,075 customers in and around communities and towns like Abor, Anyako, Afife, Torgodo, Torkanu, Tsiame, Agorweme, Avenorpeme, Kukorme and its environs.

Mafi Kumase, Adidome Zongo, Adidome Senior High School, and other areas under the Central Tongu have also benefited.

“Again, we have initiated a lot of extension and system improvement projects to extend and improve power supply to some areas in the districts. Some of these projects include LV network expansion at Agorweme and Xeti, LV network expansion and upgrade at Gefia, LV system improvement and extension at Afife Detideke and Akatsi GCB area among others.”

Mr Lumor revealed his outfit also adopted strategies like intensification of vegetation control activities and the inspection of transformers serving their customers to ensure they have a robust distribution network to provide safe, reliable and quality electricity services.

“Following the completion and commissioning of some of these projects, we have noticed significant improvements in power supply throughout the Region. In fact, most of our stakeholders have testified privately and publicly to the vast improvement in the stability and reliability of electricity supply over the past several months.”

He pledged their commitment to continue to work hard to complete all planned projects and initiate new ones to ensure quality service delivery to all their cherished customers for the economic development of Volta and Oti Regions.

Mr Lumor also extended gratitude to the Board and Management of ECG for their unflinching support and immense contribution to the Region.

On Customer Service satisfaction, Mr Lumor said his team intends making Volta and Oti Regions the hub of Excellent Customer Service in ECG, so they could be identified as leaders of Excellent Customer Service anytime the region was mentioned.

The new Customer Service Centres were built in response to the growing demand of ECG’s services and the distance through which customers had to commute to the District Offices in order to access some services.

The construction of the new facilities commenced in 2018 with the target of meeting the growing demand of services and to ensure customers access services with ease and convenience.

The facility has a waiting area for customers, Cashier point, Customer Relations Executive (CRE) Point, Faults Reporting Point, Parking lot for customers, Washrooms for Customers and a fully equipped security post.

The edifice also contains a robust ICT network infrastructure, which will help improve network connectivity to enable customers access our services with ease.

“Again, we want to provide a favourable environment for businesses to thrive in the Region. In view of this, I humbly appeal to everyone to support this vision and furnish the Region with suggestions to help make this vision achievable.”

Mr Lumor also called for the support of the general public to help the Electricity Company of Ghana to fight against illegal connection, indiscriminate bush burning that affect ECG poles, and tree felling unto some networks.