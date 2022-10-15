ECG installs new transformer at Jamestown

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has installed a new transformer at Jamestown, Accra to contain the increase in electricity usage and demand in the area.

The old transformer in the area was overloaded hence not able to contain the increase in power supply and demand, resulting in power fluctuations and outages.

Mr Solomon Tsawe, ECG District Manager for Korle-bu District, at the commissioning, stressed that the GHS508, 731 new power station would ensure stable power supply in the area.

He said this formed part of ECG’s move to increase power supply and connectivity in the country by establishing new transformers to augment existing ones.

Mr Tsawe said the 350kPa capacity sub-station would be able to cover the entire Jamestown and Akotolante as well as some parts of Bukom.

He added that they were constructing another one exclusively for the Bukom area, which was about 20 per cent complete.

Mr Tsawe said they were hoping to enroll more customers in the area, and urged residents to connect with the District office whenever they faced challenges over power supply and not rely on unauthorised persons.

He urged residents to take good care of the power station and always ensure that no unauthoried person had access to it.

Mr Festus Nii Ayi Hayford, Assembly Member for Jamestown Ngleshie Electoral Area, commended ECG for the installation, saying, they were hitherto facing challenges with the inadequate power supply to the area.

He stressed that they were optimistic that the new transformer would relieve them of the challenges they had with power supply in the area.

Nii Akwei Bonso III, Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council Stool Secretary, urged the ECG to regularly inspect and maintain the sub-station to sustain regular power supply in the area.