ECG laments recent vandalization of its transformer in Bogoso

Ing. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Western Region, has condemned the recent vandalization of three (3) transformers in Bogoso by thieves.

He lamented that such unscrupulous acts do not only unleash inconvenience and discomfort to customers but also come at a cost to the company.

He expressed disappointment and concern over the incident, which has resulted in power outages and disruptions to the community.

Speaking to journalists on the development, Ing Ofori called on Assembly Members, opinion leaders, and the public to be vigilant and report any suspected unusual activity around ECG installations.

According to him, all electrical equipment in communities was for the benefit of the community, and all have to show greater care so that a few miscreants do not deny a lot of the benefits of such investments.

Ing. Benjamin Dodoo, District Manager for Bogoso said the incident was seen by the Assembly Members of the affected communities and reported to the ECG office.

He announced that the incident has since been reported to the police and investigations were being carried out.

Recently, some unidentified persons vandalised three (3) transformers in Bogoso under the Bogoso District of the ECG.

Two (2) of the affected transformers, 50kVA and 200kVA, were in the circuit serving the Community Water at Bepoh Bridge and some bungalows at Anlonkwanta.

The other affected one, which was a 100kVA dedicated transformer at Samahu was, however, not in the circuit.