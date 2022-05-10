ECG lauded for installing pre-paid meters

Scores of non-residential customers among the first 25 people to have had their post-paid meters changed to pre-paid meters by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have hailed the changeover.

Mr. Moro Tijani, Manager of Torrid Oil, stated during a stakeholder meeting organized by the ECG that they had no difficulties or worries over the installation of the pre-paid meters since it was the ECG’s policy and customers must abide by it.

Mr. Tijani said “I do not see the need to reject something I was yet to use and face any challenges,” adding that “if after using he experiences some challenges he would contact the ECG officers to find a solution to it.

“I accept it in good faith with the sense that if this thing will go down to settle the problem we are facing in Manya or Yilo Krobo why not try it, why reject something you’ve not tested, based on what are you rejecting it.

“You need to test it then when you have a problem with it, you approach ECG, they are our brothers and we can go and sit with them and iron out differences”.

Other customers also expressed similar sentiments to support the change over from a post-paid to a pre-paid meters.

But Ms. Erica Afi Babaneto, Marketing Director for Alpha Brown Construction Limited, said even though they were not in favour of using pre-paid meters for their work, they had no choice but to allow the officers to install the equipment for them after they explained the issues to them.

Ms. Babaneto said, “they said with pre-paid meter we pay before using the light just like buying airtime on your mobile phone.

“But we prefer the post-paid because for some of us due to the nature of our work, we would still root for the old system – use and pay at the end of the month”.

She said “due to the machines we are using, right now if you are using the prepaid and the credit is finished our materials in the machine might dry up before we buy and upload.”

Mr Edward Annan, Krobo District Technical Officer for the ECG, said the installation exercise was ongoing, with 25 meters comprising of both residential and non-residential had been installed in the first week without any technical challenges or misunderstanding from their customers.